Nebraska National Guard hosting vast cyber training exercise

(Alicia Naspretto, KSNB)
By Nick Stavas
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska National Guard is conducting a cyber training exercise at Bellevue University this week.

The exercise brings together experts from the public, private, and military sectors to test one another on a shared network built specifically for the event, which is called “Cyber Tatanka.”

Nearly 150 civilian and military cyber professionals will participate.

“The two-week event offers an unprecedented training opportunity within the cyber defense community,” Nebraska National Guard Director of Domestic Operations, Col. Shane Varejcka, said. “This unique opportunity allows service members to train in a joint environment, enhance military readiness, build partnerships, and provide key services with lasting benefits to the community.”

