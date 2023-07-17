We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Jackknifed semi blocks I-80 in Omaha

Nebraska DOT
Nebraska DOT(WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A jackknifed semi blocked eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 in Omaha Monday morning, just west of the I-680 interchange.

The semi blocked the lanes after 8:30 a.m. after heavy rain fell in the area.

Police were diverting traffic to the L Street entrance lanes.

Crews reported a small fire was put on but the situation left a significant amount of oil on the interstate.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatchers say construction workers had struck gas lines.
Omaha Police investigating Saturday night homicide
Generic police lights
Lincoln Police find missing children
Smoke from Canadian wildfires is expected to return to the area this weekend, and air quality...
Nebraska DHHS issues smoke advisory this weekend
Air Quality Map
Jade’s First Alert Forecast - Air quality alert in effect with storm potential this morning and evening
A former prison worker will spend about half a year in jail on the other side of the bars.
Former Nebraska prison worker sentenced for unlawful acts in the Department of Corrections

Latest News

Rusty's 3 Day Forecast
Rusty's Morning Forecast
LPD and LFR outside an apartment building near 26th & K Streets late Sunday night after one...
At least one person hospitalized after Sunday night stabbing
Tues AM storms
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: On and off storm chances to start the week