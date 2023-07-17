Jackknifed semi blocks I-80 in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A jackknifed semi blocked eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 in Omaha Monday morning, just west of the I-680 interchange.

The semi blocked the lanes after 8:30 a.m. after heavy rain fell in the area.

Police were diverting traffic to the L Street entrance lanes.

Crews reported a small fire was put on but the situation left a significant amount of oil on the interstate.

