Fate of one of Millard’s oldest buildings up in the air

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - If you walk or drive by the corner of 135th and Millard Avenue, you can’t miss it.

The former Olympia Cycle bike store is now closed -- and with it, a lot of Millard history.

Look closer and you can see the date 1901 near the apex of the building. That’s when it opened as a hotel, known as the Farmers Home. For about the last 44 years, it’s been a bike shop.

But those days are long gone. Now weeds are growing out of control on either side. Somebody scribbled “keep out” on a board. The sign on the door says “Danger: Do Not Enter”. Some of the siding has fallen off. The wooden fence is broken.

In the meantime, much of Millard is revitalized with new apartments and nice landscaping, even a center of town. The cobblestone road is still there and adds character.

What happens to the 122-year-old building from here? Douglas County records show the owner sold it in January for $225,000 to a buyer listed as Olympia Properties LLC.

6 News spoke with the new owner on the phone. He did not want to go on camera but did tell us that it’s a local exteriors company. Right now, he and his partners are estimating the cost of completely renovating this old building versus tearing it down and constructing a new one that would serve as the company’s office.

Glen Adams and Jamison Siwek live in the area and were out for a morning walk in Millard.

“I think they should keep it the way it is, go in do some restoration just the historic feel and the old Millard, keep it the way it was, " said Siwek. Adams agreed, saying he too wants to see the same building remain there.

The decision now hangs in the balance. It is worth noting the former Olympia Cycle and Farmer’s Home is not on the National Register of Historic Places.

