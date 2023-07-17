We are Local
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Another chance for morning storms Tuesday

Emily's Sunday evening forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a round of storms for some Monday AM we bring back the chance Tuesday! Rain is looking likely, getting started as early as 2AM for the W edge of the viewing area. Chances roll SE through the early AM with the first round ending around 6 AM and favoring areas S of the Metro... a second round builds in after that and has a wider coverage area but is spottier. This clear E by midday.

Tuesday rain
Tuesday rain(wowt)

We’ll remain cool with more clouds than sunshine for the afternoon and highs in the 70s to 80s.

Highs Tuesday
Highs Tuesday(wowt)

We’ll start to dry up and warm up from there with highs back tot he mid 80s Wednesday and only slight PM rain chances Wednesday and Saturday.... Heat returns next week as a ridge of high pressure trapping heat to the S this week gradually moves NE. We’ll reach the 90s for the work week.

Heat to the S
Heat to the S(wowt)
Heat moves in
Heat moves in(wowt)
10 day forecast
10 day forecast(wowt)

