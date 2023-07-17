We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Deputies wrangle wayward camel

Deputies in Mississippi bring home Clyde the Camel safely.
By WDAM Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) - For a pair of deputies from the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, Sunday turned out to be anything but a normal shift.

“The sheriff’s office gets animal calls all the time, but it’s not often that the creature in question is a camel,” said the department in a social media post.

The post says Darryl and Robin Blount were driving along the Evelyn Gandy Parkway when they saw Clyde strolling outside the fence. He’s usually on the McMurray farmland with bison and zebras.

They called the sheriff’s department, and Deputy Jared Hagan and Lt. Troy Russell got there fast.

Hagen said the camel was cool and seemed to be very interested in his hat, so the officer used it to lead Clyde back to safety.

“It’s true - the good guys do wear white hats,” the sheriff’s office said.

Copyright 2023 WDAM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatchers say construction workers had struck gas lines.
Omaha Police investigating Saturday night homicide
Generic police lights
Lincoln Police find missing children
Smoke from Canadian wildfires is expected to return to the area this weekend, and air quality...
Nebraska DHHS issues smoke advisory this weekend
Air Quality Map
Jade’s First Alert Forecast - Air quality alert in effect with storm potential this morning and evening
A former prison worker will spend about half a year in jail on the other side of the bars.
Former Nebraska prison worker sentenced for unlawful acts in the Department of Corrections

Latest News

Tim Allen, Diana Ross to make stops in Omaha this fall
This photo provided by Jersey Central Power & Light shows flooding and a partially fallen tree...
Massive search is underway for missing children swept away in suburban Philadelphia flash flood
Eight people robbed in North Lincoln
LPD and LFR outside an apartment building near 26th & K Streets late Sunday night after one...
Lincoln Police investigating after man injured in Sunday night attack