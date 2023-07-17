Air quality begins to improve as wildfire smoke thins

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Skies are looking a little bluer across the Omaha metro today. Over the weekend wildfire smoke pushed in from Canada bringing poor air quality and very hazy conditions to the region.

Air quality alerts were issued for large sections of Nebraska and Iowa warning anyone with existing health conditions that could be aggravated by the smoky conditions to stay indoors.

Air quality Monday morning was still unhealthy for parts of northeastern Nebraska.

Air quality Monday afternoon (WOWT)

Conditions have improved thanks to the storms that moved through this morning and thinning wildfire smoke. Most of the region is now seeing air quality in the yellow, or Moderate range.

While that is an improvement from this morning, it still means that anyone who is very sensitive to air pollution should consider limiting their time outdoors.

Thick smoke early Monday (WOWT)

The smoke overhead will continue to thin out this evening and overnight, allowing the air quality to settle back into the green, or good, range for at least parts of the area.

There should be less of a haze in our sky for Tuesday, especially if another round of thunderstorms moves through during the morning to help clear the air out.

Smoke may still affect air quality at times, and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services has issued an air quality alert through Tuesday for the potential impacts.

Smoke thinning out by Tuesday morning (WOWT)

Unfortunately, the fires continue to burn in Canada, and wildfire season across the western United States has begun so it is possible more plumes of smoke could return later this week or early next week.

