We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

2 puppies die in hot car; 7 others rescued

Nevada law allows for citations or even felony animal cruelty in scenarios of death by heat...
Nevada law allows for citations or even felony animal cruelty in scenarios of death by heat exhaustion.(FOX5)
By C.C. McCandless and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (FOX5/Gray News) – Two puppies were found dead, and several others were rescued inside a vehicle outside a Las Vegas motel.

Police said they found two pit bull puppies dead inside the vehicle around 3 p.m. Friday. Seven others were alive, rescued and seized by animal control.

According to police, Katrina Brazil was charged with felony animal cruelty. She was granted bail on the condition she have no contact with animals and stay out of trouble.

Temperatures rose to 110 degrees Friday, leading to dangerous conditions for people and pets.

“If you see something, say something, if you see a pet locked in a vehicle,” said Gina Griesen with Nevada Voters for Animals.

The group posts heat advisories for animal owners and warns people about the penalties for leaving animals in the heat.

Nevada law allows for citations or even felony animal cruelty in scenarios of death by heat exhaustion.

Police advise anyone to call 911 immediately if they see a pet or child locked in a hot vehicle.

PETA has other steps you can take, if you see a dog in a hot vehicle:

  • Take photos and video of the vehicle in the car.
  • Note the make, model, color and license of the vehicle.
  • Go into the nearest business, and ask employees to page the vehicle owner.
  • Wait by the vehicle.
  • Call 911.

Signs that a dog is in distress or in need of medical attention include:

  • Curled tongue
  • Whining
  • Vomiting
  • Seizures, shaking, tremors

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatchers say construction workers had struck gas lines.
Omaha Police investigating Saturday night homicide
Generic police lights
Lincoln Police find missing children
Smoke from Canadian wildfires is expected to return to the area this weekend, and air quality...
Nebraska DHHS issues smoke advisory this weekend
A former prison worker will spend about half a year in jail on the other side of the bars.
Former Nebraska prison worker sentenced for unlawful acts in the Department of Corrections
A North Omaha lot is now a skate park designed to bring the community together.
North Omaha vacant lot turned into skate ramp project

Latest News

The Indianapolis team traveled nearly three hours south to the city of Santa Claus, Indiana,...
Military mom returns home early from Ukraine, surprises daughter at final softball game
FILE - The Food and Drug Administration approved the injection for infants and children up to 2...
New drug to protect babies and toddlers from RSV gets FDA approval ahead of cold season
Tim Allen, Diana Ross to make stops in Omaha this fall
FILE - The Ford F-150 Lightning is displayed at the Philadelphia Auto Show, Jan. 27, 2023, in...
Base F-150 Lightning electric pickup will cost less than $50,000 as Ford slashes prices across line
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Nebraska state troopers arrest two in Buffalo County traffic stop