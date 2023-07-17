We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

18-year-old killed when loose tire crashed into car on highway, sheriff’s office says

Deputies believe a tire may have broken away from a dually pickup truck, causing it to roll out...
Deputies believe a tire may have broken away from a dually pickup truck, causing it to roll out of control over a concrete barrier and hit Lauren Collins’ car.(MGN)
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX/Gray News) – An 18-year-old was killed in Kentucky after her car was hit by a loose tire early Sunday morning, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office said.

The preliminary investigation suggests Lauren Collins was driving on I-75 around 12:15 a.m. when her car’s windshield was hit by a tire.

Deputies believe it may have broken away from a dually pickup truck, causing it to roll out of control over a concrete barrier and hit Collins’ car.

The Walton Fire Department extricated Collins and took her to the hospital where she was treated for life-threatening injuries, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Collins later died at the hospital.

Deputies say they have not found the vehicle that lost a tire on northbound I-75.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatchers say construction workers had struck gas lines.
Omaha Police investigating Saturday night homicide
Generic police lights
Lincoln Police find missing children
Smoke from Canadian wildfires is expected to return to the area this weekend, and air quality...
Nebraska DHHS issues smoke advisory this weekend
Air Quality Map
Jade’s First Alert Forecast - Air quality alert in effect with storm potential this morning and evening
A former prison worker will spend about half a year in jail on the other side of the bars.
Former Nebraska prison worker sentenced for unlawful acts in the Department of Corrections

Latest News

Tim Allen, Diana Ross to make stops in Omaha this fall
This photo provided by Jersey Central Power & Light shows flooding and a partially fallen tree...
Massive search is underway for missing children swept away in suburban Philadelphia flash flood
Eight people robbed in North Lincoln
A deputy in Forrest County, Miss., is shown with Clyde the Camel on Sunday.
Deputies wrangle wayward camel
LPD and LFR outside an apartment building near 26th & K Streets late Sunday night after one...
Lincoln Police investigating after man injured in Sunday night attack