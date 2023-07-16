Union Pacific, Three Rivers Health host hazardous materials training for firefighters

BLAIR, Neb. (WOWT) - Three Rivers Public Health Department and Union Pacific Railroad co-hosted a hazardous materials response training in Blair.

The focus was on trains, which can carry large quantities of hazardous materials like oil, gas, and ethanol.

“Trains obviously carry a lot of rail cars,” said Jake Dunn, emergency readiness and surveillance director for Three Rivers. “I believe one tank car carries about four or five semi trucks worth.”

How dangerous can it be if something goes wrong? Dunn points to the East Palestine, Ohio train derailment in February.

“That really hurt the environment, hurt the public,” he said. “I’ve heard from Union Pacific reps and everything that you’ve seen an uptick in training and requests for training now that that’s been something that everybody’s aware of.”

Saturday’s session showed the ropes to fire departments from the Omaha metro, North Platte, and Offutt Air Force Base on being prepared for the small chance that a disaster does happen.

“If you don’t have training for it, you don’t know how to respond,” Dunn said. “It prolongs the response because then you’re waiting on somebody that does.”

A slower response raises the likelihood of ground, water, and air contamination, as well as harm to humans. That’s why Dunn said it’s crucial for local firefighters to learn this.

For more information on hazardous material training, contact the Three Rivers Public Health Department.

