Omaha Police investigating Saturday night shooting

Omaha Police are investigating after one person was shot near 14th and Pinkney Saturday night.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating after they say one person was shot near downtown Saturday night.

Dispatch tells 6 News officers were called to the area near 14th Avenue and Pinkney Street around 9:30 p.m. On arrival, they found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound. They were transported to the hospital with life-saving measures in progress.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

