Omaha Police investigating Saturday night shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating after they say one person was shot near downtown Saturday night.

Dispatch tells 6 News officers were called to the area near 14th Avenue and Pinkney Street around 9:30 p.m. On arrival, they found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound. They were transported to the hospital with life-saving measures in progress.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

