North Omaha vacant lot turned into skate ramp project

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Since Jewel Rodgers was young, she knew she wanted to create safe spaces in her North Omaha community for others to find joy.

“Since about 12 years old, I’ve been training to become a creator of space,” said Rodgers, founder of a resident-led group called PlaceMade. “What I’m trying to do is become an example of a landowner who provides a community benefit while holding land.”

That’s what she did at the corner of Florence Boulevard and Pratt Street -- turning a vacant lot into a skate ramp project.

In collaboration with SkateFest Omaha and with the help of other community organizations, the corner lot near Kountze Park is now open to the public.

Executive director of SkateFest Omaha, Blake Harris, said this is one way kids can find safe things to do.

“There are a lot of kids who aren’t interested in school or sports, and they need something to dedicate themselves to stay off the streets and keep their life going in a good direction,” said Harris.

He hopes this is one option now.

And when Rodgers asked for his help and told him the street address, he knew he couldn’t say no. His grandparents owned this very lot.

“My family was founded on this land,” he said. “It’s such a blessing...to keep our family legacy alive and going.”

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.