Lincoln Police ask for help in finding two missing children

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Police are looking for two missing children who were last seen in south Lincoln.

LPD said officers are currently searching for 11-year-old Eva Grant and 8-year-old James Grant. They were last seen riding their bikes near 14th Street and Galloway Avenue at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Eva is 4 foot 10 inches tall, weighs 100 pounds and was last seen riding a purple bike with a silver helmet. James is 4 foot 3 inches tall, weighs 60 pounds and was last seen riding a red bike with a blue helmet.

LPD asks that anyone with additional information call 402-441-6000.

LPD is currently searching for 11yoa Eva Grant and 8yoa James Grant. They were last seen riding their bikes near 14th &Galloway at 12:30 today. Eva is 4’10” 100 lbs riding a purp bike w/a slv helmet. James is 4’3” 60lbs riding a red bike w/a blu helmet. Call 441-6000 with info pic.twitter.com/ycHZmKMxQu — Lincoln Police (@Lincoln_Police) July 16, 2023

