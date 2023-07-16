We are Local
Lincoln Police ask for help in finding two missing children

11-year-old Eva Grant and 8-year-old James Grant.
11-year-old Eva Grant and 8-year-old James Grant.(LPD)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 3:34 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Police are looking for two missing children who were last seen in south Lincoln.

LPD said officers are currently searching for 11-year-old Eva Grant and 8-year-old James Grant. They were last seen riding their bikes near 14th Street and Galloway Avenue at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Eva is 4 foot 10 inches tall, weighs 100 pounds and was last seen riding a purple bike with a silver helmet. James is 4 foot 3 inches tall, weighs 60 pounds and was last seen riding a red bike with a blue helmet.

LPD asks that anyone with additional information call 402-441-6000.

