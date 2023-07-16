We are Local
Lancaster County farm encourages customers to pick their own flowers

Flowers bloomed and bees buzzed at one local pumpkin and flower farm, as they created a different way for customers to pick fresh flower bouquets.
By Macy Neumeister
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 5:16 PM CDT
10/11 NOW spoke with SR Pumpkin and Flower Farm owner and farmer, Sara Rippe, learning about their Pick Your Own Bouquets and other seasonal activities as Nebraska heads into the final months of summer.

Just over two acres of summer flowers are planted every year by hand just north of Lincoln. SR Pumpkin and Flower Farm offers Pick Your Own Bouquets in the spring and summer, where customers can pick a variety of the farms hundreds of flowers.

”Basically you come out to the farm we’ll get you, provide everything you need,” Rippe said. “We have clippers, we have a cup for you to pick all of your flowers into that you take home with you. It rests easy in the cup holder in the car and wont spill on ya. You can just go to the field pick as many flowers as you want and pick yourself a beautiful bouquet.”

Rippe said no harsh chemicals are used in the growing process as they stress the well being of the bees and butterflies on their property.

With the approaching fall season, customers can start making plans to pick from a selection of over 100 pumpkin and squash varieties.

