Jade’s First Alert Forecast - Air quality alert in effect with storm potential this morning and evening

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s been a pleasant weekend so far...besides the heavy smoke in the area. We start off the day with hazy skies and brief thunderstorms that should clear out by late morning.

Hour by Hour Forecast (WOWT)

After the storms pass, temperatures will quickly rebound into the mid to upper 80s with partly cloudy skies. Overall a comfortable day as far as temperatures are concerned.

Smoke Forecast (WOWT)

Here’s what we’re keeping an eye on: heavy wildfire smoke from Canada continues to stay in the area through today into the work week, with more concentrated levels toward the north of the metro.

Air Quality Map (WOWT)

The smoke has decreased the air quality significantly, making it unhealthy for sensitive groups. Those affected should limit outdoor activity if possible.

Evening storm chance (WOWT)

There’s a slim chance for few more storms during the evening hours, mainly toward the east of the metro. If storms develop, hail and strong winds will be the main concerns.

10 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Rain chances return again Tuesday through Thursday, warming near the 90s towards the end of the week with 80s and dry weather ahead for next weekend.

