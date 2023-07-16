We are Local
Jade’s First Alert Forecast - Air quality alert in effect with storm potential this morning and evening

By Jade Steffens
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s been a pleasant weekend so far...besides the heavy smoke in the area. We start off the day with hazy skies and brief thunderstorms that should clear out by late morning.

Hour by Hour Forecast
Hour by Hour Forecast(WOWT)

After the storms pass, temperatures will quickly rebound into the mid to upper 80s with partly cloudy skies. Overall a comfortable day as far as temperatures are concerned.

Smoke Forecast
Smoke Forecast(WOWT)

Here’s what we’re keeping an eye on: heavy wildfire smoke from Canada continues to stay in the area through today into the work week, with more concentrated levels toward the north of the metro.

Air Quality Map
Air Quality Map(WOWT)

The smoke has decreased the air quality significantly, making it unhealthy for sensitive groups. Those affected should limit outdoor activity if possible.

Evening storm chance
Evening storm chance(WOWT)

There’s a slim chance for few more storms during the evening hours, mainly toward the east of the metro. If storms develop, hail and strong winds will be the main concerns.

10 Day Forecast
10 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Rain chances return again Tuesday through Thursday, warming near the 90s towards the end of the week with 80s and dry weather ahead for next weekend.

