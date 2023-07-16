Free history lessons provided in North Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - School may be out, but Sunday afternoon, history class was in session. The lesson: North Omaha transportation.

Did you know North Omaha once had a driving park for wagons and buggies at the corner of 24th and Ames Streets?

From 1860 to 1905, race tracks and stables sat on more than 30 acres of land.

That was one piece of history shared by North Omaha historian Adam Fletcher-Sasse Sunday afternoon to a group at the Mount Olive Lutheran Church.

Every few months, Fletcher-Sasse teaches at the church where people can participate in an interactive lesson about the community they live in.

”No matter who they are, I find it’s really important to create that interactive space to allow North Omahans to really talk about history openly and have vivid and dynamic conversations they wouldn’t have anywhere else,” said Fletcher-Sasse.

Galen Behr attends the quarterly lessons. He lives a block away from the church in the Florence Field neighborhood. Behr said he’s learned more about his neighborhood in the past year and a half that Fletcher-Sasse has been giving these lessons than he has in the 34 years he’s lived there.

“North Omaha can get a bad rap, and it’s not deserved. There are some really cool things about our neighborhood,” said Behr.

