Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: On and off storm chances to start the week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a round of morning rain we’ve had a dry and hazy Sunday.... a few spotty storms will try and move in from the NW tonight but chances are slim. Plan on the chance between 8-10PM then drier.

By early Monday AM chances return but they will be very isolated. The window for rain is from 4AM to 9AM, so you may encounter rain on the morning drive... we’ll clear from there with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Monday forecast (wowt)

Tuesday AM brings a better chance! Rain is looking much more likely with the time frame also getting started as early as 4AM NW of the Metro. Chances roll SE through the AM and we’ll clear up by noon.

Tues AM storms (wowt)

We’ll dry up and warm up from there with highs back to the 90s next week.

Next 5 days (wowt)

