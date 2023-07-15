Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - July 14

(WOWT) - Below are 6 News WOWT’s most-watched videos, most-clicked stories, and most-engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, July 14.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

Judge Tressa Alioth of Bennington was ticketed for four misdemeanors, including driving under the influence of alcohol.

Omaha Police Lt. Neal Bonacci gave an update on the situation near Westroads Mall Wednesday evening.

A 13-year-old suspect made a court appearance Monday after carrying out attacks on individuals last Friday at Memorial Park.

A neighbor near the Regency scene in connection with an Omaha Police pursuit and chase spoke with 6 News this week.

Authorities said multiple domestic violence incidents were reported before Saturday’s homicide.

Omaha Police spent much of Saturday searching for a person of interest in connection with a domestic assault, high-speed chase, and officer-involved shooting death.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts

