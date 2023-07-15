We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - July 14

This week’s most-viewed coverage included an incident at Westroads Mall, a multi-agency chase and shooting death, and the citing of a Douglas County District Court judge.
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.(WOWT)
By Zane Culjat
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WOWT) - Below are 6 News WOWT’s most-watched videos, most-clicked stories, and most-engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, July 14.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

6. Douglas Co. District Court judge cited for DUI

Judge Tressa Alioth of Bennington was ticketed for four misdemeanors, including driving under the influence of alcohol.

Douglas County district judge Tressa Alioth was cited for a DUI July 2.

5. Omaha Police provide details on Westroads Mall mental health crisis

Omaha Police Lt. Neal Bonacci gave an update on the situation near Westroads Mall Wednesday evening.

Omaha Police Lt. Neal Bonacci gives an update on the situation that unfolded in a parking lot outside Westroads Mall on Wednesday evening, July 12, 2023.

4. Teen faces multiple charges in stabbing near Memorial Park

A 13-year-old suspect made a court appearance Monday after carrying out attacks on individuals last Friday at Memorial Park.

A 13-year-old is in court Monday after carrying out attacks on individuals in Memorial Park on Friday.

3. Man sought by OPD in Regency homicide shot, killed by others

A neighbor near the Regency scene in connection with an Omaha Police pursuit and chase spoke with 6 News this week.

The latest from our Live at 10 newscast.

2. Multiple incidents led up to Saturday chase, homicide

Authorities said multiple domestic violence incidents were reported before Saturday’s homicide.

Authorities say multiple incidents of domestic violence were reported before the events of Saturday.

1. Police: Man killed after pursuit involved in disturbances at two other Omaha homes

Omaha Police spent much of Saturday searching for a person of interest in connection with a domestic assault, high-speed chase, and officer-involved shooting death.

It was an intense day for Omaha Police after a domestic assault led to a homicide investigation, a high-speed chase, and an officer-involved shooting.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

This week's top stories
6. Motorcyclist dies in crash on I-80 near Council Bluffs
5. Teen facing multiple charges as Omaha Police investigate stabbing near Memorial Park
4: Omaha Police find body in vehicle off Interstate 680
3. Man sought by Omaha Police in Regency homicide shot, killed by others
2. Douglas County District Court judge ticketed for DUI
1. Teen in custody after dozens of Omaha Police called to Westroads Mall area

WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts

6. Hallmark Channel announces inaugural ‘Countdown to Christmas’ cruise

5. Airline passenger finds blood, fecal matter on carpet beneath his seat

4. ‘I need some friends’: Video of 11-year-old bullied boy asking for friends goes viral

3. Douglas County District Court judge ticketed for DUI

2. Omaha Police find body in vehicle off I-680

1. Teen in custody after Omaha Police called to Westroads Mall

CATCH UP
Top 6 for week ending July 7
Top 6 for June 2023
Top 6 for week ending June 30
Top 6 for week ending June 23
Top 6 for week ending June 16
Top 6 for week ending June 9

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A double homicide investigation is underway.
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office investigates double homicide
Council Bluffs Police searching for missing woman
The crash happened along Midland Drive just before 3 p.m. Thursday.
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office arrests man for double homicide
Omaha Police investigating a series of Craigslist scams
Fremont Police identify victim in death investigation

Latest News

Image depicting traffic cones
June traffic deaths on Nebraska roads up from May
A lightning strike caught on camera is renewing awareness for severe weather safety.
Lightning strikes tree near Fremont home, sounding wake-up call about severe weather safety
A lightning strike caught on camera is renewing awareness for severe weather safety.
Lightning strike that toppled Fremont tree renews calls for severe weather safety
Police lights
Omaha Police investigating overnight convenience store robbery