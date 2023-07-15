Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - July 14
This week’s most-viewed coverage included an incident at Westroads Mall, a multi-agency chase and shooting death, and the citing of a Douglas County District Court judge.
(WOWT) - Below are 6 News WOWT’s most-watched videos, most-clicked stories, and most-engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, July 14.
WOWT’s Top 6 videos
6. Douglas Co. District Court judge cited for DUI
Judge Tressa Alioth of Bennington was ticketed for four misdemeanors, including driving under the influence of alcohol.
5. Omaha Police provide details on Westroads Mall mental health crisis
Omaha Police Lt. Neal Bonacci gave an update on the situation near Westroads Mall Wednesday evening.
4. Teen faces multiple charges in stabbing near Memorial Park
A 13-year-old suspect made a court appearance Monday after carrying out attacks on individuals last Friday at Memorial Park.
3. Man sought by OPD in Regency homicide shot, killed by others
A neighbor near the Regency scene in connection with an Omaha Police pursuit and chase spoke with 6 News this week.
2. Multiple incidents led up to Saturday chase, homicide
Authorities said multiple domestic violence incidents were reported before Saturday’s homicide.
1. Police: Man killed after pursuit involved in disturbances at two other Omaha homes
Omaha Police spent much of Saturday searching for a person of interest in connection with a domestic assault, high-speed chase, and officer-involved shooting death.
WOWT’s Top 6 stories
WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts
6. Hallmark Channel announces inaugural ‘Countdown to Christmas’ cruise
5. Airline passenger finds blood, fecal matter on carpet beneath his seat
4. ‘I need some friends’: Video of 11-year-old bullied boy asking for friends goes viral
3. Douglas County District Court judge ticketed for DUI
2. Omaha Police find body in vehicle off I-680
1. Teen in custody after Omaha Police called to Westroads Mall
