We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Beautiful weather but wildfire smoke impacts air quality.

By Rusty Lord
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re going to have a fantastic weather day with highs in the upper 80s and mostly sunny skies. Dew points will dip into the pleasant range this afternoon as well.

Saturday Forecast
Saturday Forecast(WOWT)
Muggy Meter
Muggy Meter(WOWT)

It may be a bit breezy as well with the northwest wind gusting to 25 mph at times this afternoon.

Unfortunately that will also send wildfire smoke from Canada our way and try to get in the way of our beautiful day. Hazy skies are likely and reduced air quality will be an issue at times too. Factor that into any of your outdoor plans. Unhealthy air quality is possible at times.

Smoke Forecast
Smoke Forecast(WOWT)

Showers and storms then develop and move in Sunday morning starting our day off a bit some and cloudy for some. A few more storms are then possible in the evening with a dry afternoon likely.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

There is the small risk of an isolated strong storm or two among any storms that develop Sunday too.

Sunday Severe
Sunday Severe(WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A double homicide investigation is underway.
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office investigates double homicide
Council Bluffs Police searching for missing woman
The crash happened along Midland Drive just before 3 p.m. Thursday.
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office arrests man for double homicide
Omaha Police investigating a series of Craigslist scams
Fremont Police identify victim in death investigation

Latest News

Rusty's 10 Day Forecast
Rusty's 3 Day Forecast
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Tomorrow's Forecast
Jade’s First Alert Forecast - Rain clearing tonight, pleasant weekend ahead