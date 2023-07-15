Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Beautiful weather but wildfire smoke impacts air quality.

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re going to have a fantastic weather day with highs in the upper 80s and mostly sunny skies. Dew points will dip into the pleasant range this afternoon as well.

Saturday Forecast (WOWT)

Muggy Meter (WOWT)

It may be a bit breezy as well with the northwest wind gusting to 25 mph at times this afternoon.

Unfortunately that will also send wildfire smoke from Canada our way and try to get in the way of our beautiful day. Hazy skies are likely and reduced air quality will be an issue at times too. Factor that into any of your outdoor plans. Unhealthy air quality is possible at times.

Smoke Forecast (WOWT)

Showers and storms then develop and move in Sunday morning starting our day off a bit some and cloudy for some. A few more storms are then possible in the evening with a dry afternoon likely.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

There is the small risk of an isolated strong storm or two among any storms that develop Sunday too.

Sunday Severe (WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.