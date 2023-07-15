Lightning strikes tree near Fremont home, sounding wake-up call about severe weather safety

FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - Storms left their mark on the Omaha metro this week, reminding us to play it safe.

The odds of getting struck by lightning can be less than those of winning the lottery -- but that’s not to say the bolt isn’t powerful.

Luckily, nobody was home when lightning struck Wednesday morning, piercing a tall cottonwood tree at Woodcliff south of Fremont.

But it’s not just the burning natural electricity to fear -- the strike blasts branches and an ornament off a tree. A piece of debris also shot through a pane of a sliding glass door.

“When you see the lightning strike, actually before that, you should get a heads-up if it’s within 10 miles or at least 10 miles,” said senior softball shortstop and meteorologist John Walsh.

He had a field’s eye view of the severe weather rolling over the La Vista Sports Complex Friday morning. Umpires watched plays -- and the skies -- as lightning in the distance forced them to make this call:

“Everyone off the field, we’ve got lightning.”

“Actually (from) the sound of thunder, then the lightning strike, it was time to get off the field,” Walsh said.

Back to the Wednesday morning strike at Woodcliff -- that shows why it’s not a good idea to seek shelter under a tree. The bark-splitting path of the bolt can be traced all the way down the trunk to the ground. That video is proof the CDC claim that you have less than a one-in-one-million chance of being hit by lightning isn’t worth the odds weathering a storm outside.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.