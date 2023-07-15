We are Local
Jade’s First Alert Forecast - Wildfire smoke makes for a hazy but pleasant Saturday night

By Jade Steffens
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s been a mild and pleasant start to the weekend with highs in the 80s and sunshine. Comfortable conditions stretch into the evening and overnight hours.

Hour by Hour Forecast
Hour by Hour Forecast(WOWT)

Temperatures cool back into the 70s after sunset with clear skies heading into the overnight hours.

Smoke Forecast
Smoke Forecast(WOWT)

Unfortunately wildfire smoke from Canada has moved into the area, putting a damper on this beautiful day. The wildfire smoke will continue to linger in the area through the end of the weekend.

Omaha Air Quality
Omaha Air Quality(WOWT)

The smoke will also decrease the air quality, making it unhealthy for sensitive groups. Those affected should limit outdoor activity if possible.

Tomorrow Planner
Tomorrow Planner(WOWT)

Showers and storms then develop and move in Sunday morning starting our day off a bit some and cloudy for some. A few more storms are then possible in the evening with a dry afternoon likely. There is the small risk of an isolated strong storm or two among any storms that develop Sunday.

Sunday Severe
Sunday Severe(WOWT)

Hail and strong winds will be the main concerns with these storms.

10 Day Forecast
10 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Rain chances return again Tuesday through Thursday, warming near the 90s towards the end of the week with 80s and dry weather ahead for next weekend.

