Jade’s First Alert Forecast - Wildfire smoke makes for a hazy but pleasant Saturday night

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s been a mild and pleasant start to the weekend with highs in the 80s and sunshine. Comfortable conditions stretch into the evening and overnight hours.

Hour by Hour Forecast (WOWT)

Temperatures cool back into the 70s after sunset with clear skies heading into the overnight hours.

Smoke Forecast (WOWT)

Unfortunately wildfire smoke from Canada has moved into the area, putting a damper on this beautiful day. The wildfire smoke will continue to linger in the area through the end of the weekend.

Omaha Air Quality (WOWT)

The smoke will also decrease the air quality, making it unhealthy for sensitive groups. Those affected should limit outdoor activity if possible.

Tomorrow Planner (WOWT)

Showers and storms then develop and move in Sunday morning starting our day off a bit some and cloudy for some. A few more storms are then possible in the evening with a dry afternoon likely. There is the small risk of an isolated strong storm or two among any storms that develop Sunday.

Sunday Severe (WOWT)

Hail and strong winds will be the main concerns with these storms.

10 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Rain chances return again Tuesday through Thursday, warming near the 90s towards the end of the week with 80s and dry weather ahead for next weekend.

