Former Wahoo Police Chief pleads no contest in unlawful disclosure case

SAUNDERS COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - A former Nebraska police chief pleaded no contest in court Friday.

Wahoo Police Chief, 62-year-old Bruce Ferrell, was found guilty and fined $500 by a judge in Saunders County after pleading no contest to a misdemeanor charge of disseminating nondisclosable criminal history.

Another misdemeanor charge of official misconduct was dropped.

The charges are from fall of 2021. Public court documents don’t have details of the allegations.

Before leading the Wahoo Police Department, Ferrell was a long-time gang specialist with the Omaha Police Department.

