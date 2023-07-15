Eight people robbed in North Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police responded to a robbery in north Lincoln on Friday.
According to LPD, officers were called to a house near North 20th and Groveland streets at around 10:15 p.m.
LPD said eight people, age 30 to 44, were in the garage attached to the house when they were approached by a black man.
The man was around 5′9 to six foot tall, dressed in a black mask with a white zip-up jacket.
The man pulled out a handgun and demanded cash from the individuals.
The robber stole $19 worth of property from the individuals before leaving the scene.
This incident is still under investigation. LPD encourages anyone with information to call them at 402-441-6000 or to contact Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.
