Eight people robbed in North Lincoln

(WBNG)
By Jacob Elliott
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police responded to a robbery in north Lincoln on Friday.

According to LPD, officers were called to a house near North 20th and Groveland streets at around 10:15 p.m.

LPD said eight people, age 30 to 44, were in the garage attached to the house when they were approached by a black man.

The man was around 5′9 to six foot tall, dressed in a black mask with a white zip-up jacket.

The man pulled out a handgun and demanded cash from the individuals.

The robber stole $19 worth of property from the individuals before leaving the scene.

This incident is still under investigation. LPD encourages anyone with information to call them at 402-441-6000 or to contact Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

