Despite recent rain, drought concerns persist in Lancaster County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In the grips of this dry spell, recent storms have finally brought some relief. The drought monitor has been improving week by week.

But it’s still an unsettled issue for those who have more riding on this than just their lawns.

Two-year-old Gloria, smiling and splashing in a puddle, captured the current mood at the Peterson farm near Waverly. But just weeks ago their corn and bean fields were at death’s door.

“I’d say we was well within a week of being done here,” Tom Peterson said.

Gloria’s grandparents, Tom and Paula Peterson, have been farming for almost three decades. They said this is the worst drought they’ve ever experienced, but recent rains turned a hair-raising calamity into a somewhat manageable crisis.

Austin Harthoorn, an economist with the Nebraska Farm Bureau, said the future is still uncertain.

“Whether it’s enough to break the drought, whether it’s enough to help some of these crops that are badly drought-damaged recover to their foremost potential, that remains to be seen,” Harthoorn said.

For now, Tom said his corn and beans are growing strong.

“Our corn was all curled up really tight and just about ready to give up,” Tom said. “And then we started getting these showers, these rains. And then they unfolded again and started soaking it up.”

It’s a different story for livestock.

One of the creek beds that’s usually full of water, something that cows rely on, was reduced to just a trickle. A pond that normally reaches the fence line is the size of a puddle, meaning the Petersons have to manually haul out water to their field full of cows and calves.

And there’s the issue of feeding.

“The grass hasn’t grown that much yet,” Tom said. “For cows to have something to eat, it has to grow.”

Right now, Tom said he’s taking it day by day, week by week, and if next month is hot and dry, he said his crops are still in danger.

“I know we’re not out of the woods yet on this thing,” Tom said. “We’ve got a long way to go. We all get to take a nice deep breath, and then we’ll worry about the next part later.”

