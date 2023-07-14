We are Local
Westroads Mall threats suspect will remain in jail

Bond set at $1 million
A man was arrested for firing shots outside Westroads Mall in Omaha on Wednesday evening.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An 18-year-old North Platte man arrested for making threats and firing shots outside Westroads Mall Wednesday night will remain in jail.

Anthony Martinez appeared in court Friday morning. He has been charged with two counts of terroristic threats, three counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony, and one count of intentional unlawful discharge of a firearm.

Anthony Martinez
Anthony Martinez(Omaha Police Department)

A court affidavit states Martinez had recently traveled from North Platte to Omaha with a handgun and called 911, saying he was suicidal and would shoot at any officers who came near him. Police initially responded to a report of four shots fired near the mall. Officers eventually got Martinez to surrender.

Officers say they found several shell casings and a vehicle that had been damaged by gunfire in the parking lot.

His bond is set at $1 million.

