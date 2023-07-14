We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Suspects in connection with Levi Carter Park stabbing appear in court

Omaha Police are investigating an incident that involved felony assault and robbery in Levi Park.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two suspects involved in a stabbing this week at Levi Carter Park made their first appearances in court Friday.

Jessica Sanchez, 39
Jessica Sanchez, 39(Douglas County Jail)

Jessica Sanchez, 39, has been formally charged with theft by unlawful taking of over $5,000. The police affidavit states a male victim was approached by two people, escalating into a physical altercation with one of them. The other entered his car and drove off; the second suspect, 18-year-old Isias Palacios, climbed in and they drove away.

Police then went to a hospital to find Sanchez being treated. She allegedly told police she drove the stolen vehicle from the scene before being forced out of the car by Palacios near Lindbergh Drive and Fort Street.

Sanchez’s bond is set at $75,000. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled.

Isias Palacios, 18
Isias Palacios, 18(Douglas County Jail)

Palacios has been formally charged with robbery. The police affidavit states his own mother told officers she knew her son went to the park with the intention to rob the victim; he allegedly admitted to assaulting the victim and stealing his car to police after being read his rights. The victim’s wounds were considered minor, mainly to his hands and elbow.

His bond is set at $300,000; a preliminary hearing for Palacios has also been scheduled.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dozens of Omaha Police responded to a scene near Westroads Mall on Wednesday evening, July 12,...
Teen in custody after dozens of Omaha Police called to Westroads Mall area
Police said a teen was taken into custody Wednesday evening, July 13, 2023, after a volatile...
Omaha Police identify 18-year-old arrested after incident near Westroads Mall
A high-speed pursuit led to the shooting death of a man police were looking for in connection...
Omaha Police: ‘Hit list’ found in home of man killed following pursuit
Nicholas Tabin, 16
Council Bluffs Police searching for missing teen
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is searching for two suspects in a construction site...
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office searching for burglary suspects

Latest News

Police said a teen was taken into custody Wednesday evening, July 13, 2023, after a volatile...
Westroads Mall threats suspect will remain in jail
Seniors in Omaha received a foreclosure scare
Omaha seniors get foreclosure scare in potential real estate scam
Seniors in Omaha received a foreclosure scare
Foreclosure scare angers Omaha seniors
The historic Ford Tri-Motor aircraft will arrive in Omaha on Aug. 10.
Historic Ford Tri-Motor aircraft landing in Omaha in August