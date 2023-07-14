Suspects in connection with Levi Carter Park stabbing appear in court

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two suspects involved in a stabbing this week at Levi Carter Park made their first appearances in court Friday.

Jessica Sanchez, 39 (Douglas County Jail)

Jessica Sanchez, 39, has been formally charged with theft by unlawful taking of over $5,000. The police affidavit states a male victim was approached by two people, escalating into a physical altercation with one of them. The other entered his car and drove off; the second suspect, 18-year-old Isias Palacios, climbed in and they drove away.

Police then went to a hospital to find Sanchez being treated. She allegedly told police she drove the stolen vehicle from the scene before being forced out of the car by Palacios near Lindbergh Drive and Fort Street.

Sanchez’s bond is set at $75,000. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled.

Isias Palacios, 18 (Douglas County Jail)

Palacios has been formally charged with robbery. The police affidavit states his own mother told officers she knew her son went to the park with the intention to rob the victim; he allegedly admitted to assaulting the victim and stealing his car to police after being read his rights. The victim’s wounds were considered minor, mainly to his hands and elbow.

His bond is set at $300,000; a preliminary hearing for Palacios has also been scheduled.

