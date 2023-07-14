We are Local
The story behind Creighton hosting Alabama in mid-December

Greg McDermott and Nate Oats in Louisville
Greg McDermott and Nate Oats in Louisville(Joe Nugent)
By Joe Nugent
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Creighton and Alabama don’t have a long history of playing basketball against each other. There were only two games and neither were scheduled ahead of time. Both happened in the postseason, once in 2012 in the NCAA Tournament and another in 2016 in the NIT. That will change this year though because they have scheduled a game in Omaha on December 16th. It will be the Jays last one before opening up the BIG EAST.

This came together thanks in part to a relationship, between the two head coaches. While Alabama head coach Nate Oats was at Romulus High School just outside of Detroit from 2002-2013, Greg McDermott was at Northern Iowa, Iowa State and Creighton. Mac recruited a couple of his players in the last decade and a half. The two men also briefly caught up this past March in Louisville at the NCAA Regional, the day before the Sweet 16 games.

