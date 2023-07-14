Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - More rain and storm potential on your Friday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - More rain and storms are on the map to the northwest of the city again early this Friday morning and are poised to dive southeast through our area again today. Some new development is likely as they move through with the first threat of rain in the city around the 10am hour.

Friday Rain Chances (WOWT)

On and off showers and storms are then possible through the afternoon into the very early evening. Notice how chances do drop off pretty quickly around 6-7pm leaving us with a dry and very pleasant evening. Storms will increase in intensity as they move south later this afternoon and evening. That’s where the greatest severe threat resides.

Friday Severe (WOWT)

Due to the showers and storms rolling through, our high for the day likely happens near noon in the mid 80s. Cooler 70s are likely under the blanket of clouds moving through this afternoon.

Friday Forecast (WOWT)

This weekend will be pretty comfortable for mid July. Highs in the upper 80s are likely both days but Saturday & Sunday but Saturday is likely to be dry. Rain and storm chances are possible Sunday late afternoon and evening with a very low risk of a strong storm at the moment.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

