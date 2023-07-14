Reconstruction of Hanscom Park gazebo begins following rain delay

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There was a rain delay in work being done to replace the Hanscom Park Gazebo -- but it will return to the same place, and neighbors are thrilled to see the iconic gazebo make its way back to the historic park.

Mike Sheehan is giving the lawn in front of his Hanscom Park home a new cut. He and his wife, Donna, take pride in their 100-plus-year-old home -- the house is lined with flowers, and there’s a gazebo in the backyard.

That’s one reason they were upset back in September -- that’s when someone set fire to the gazebo in the park, leaving the structure totally destroyed.

“That’s kind of a sad deal,” Mike Sheehan said. “It’s been there so long and everything. You have something nice, and somebody’s got to take it away. It’s not the right thing to do.”

The fire that took the gazebo out was a huge loss to the neighborhood and was a huge part of the neighborhood’s identity.

“All the time for weddings, taking pictures of families, stuff like that...it was a really nice deal,” he said. “(It was) kind of a symbol of the neighborhood, it’s always been here. I’m glad they’re replacing it with another gazebo. That gives people a place to go congregate and have a good time.”

Progress has been made in replacing the structure. Tom Johnson is a member of Hanscom Park’s Neighborhood Association. He says the city worked quickly to make the gazebo’s comeback possible.

“Pretty much as soon as the coals got cool, they were talking about putting a new one in and I was very impressed with that,” Johnson said. “Being in the eastern part of Omaha, you don’t always get things, and if something burns down, you pretty much just dig a hole and bury it.”

But they’ve been digging here to rebuild. Amelia Rosser lives and works in the area and says replacing the gazebo will add to some of the park’s amenities.

“Over the years I’ve witnessed the park get new playground, better walking trails, I was part of helping with putting the disc golf course in the neighborhood association...helped with getting the dog park in,” Rosser said.

People who live in the area are hoping this work is the beginning of making Hanscom Park what it was before the fire.

Neighbors tell 6 News the new gazebo will be made of metal and will sit in the same place as the old structure.

