Police investigating southeast Lincoln smoke shop break-in

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating after a smoke shop in southeast Lincoln was reportedly broken into early Friday morning.

Lincoln Police were called to Smokaha Tobacco near 56th Street and Nebraska Parkway just after 3:40 a.m. on the report of a alarm.

When officers got to the scene, LPD said they found the front glass doors and a window broken out and a brick inside of the smoke shop.

LPD said two people with their faces covered were caught on surveillance video using bricks to break the window.

According to police, $300 worth of CBD gummies and Kratom were reported missing and the business suffered $5,000 in damage.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is the 15th vape shop burglary this year, with seven of them happening within the last month. At this time last year, there had been 18 shops burglarized.

