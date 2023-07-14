We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Police investigating southeast Lincoln smoke shop break-in

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating after a smoke shop in southeast Lincoln was reportedly broken into early Friday morning.

Lincoln Police were called to Smokaha Tobacco near 56th Street and Nebraska Parkway just after 3:40 a.m. on the report of a alarm.

When officers got to the scene, LPD said they found the front glass doors and a window broken out and a brick inside of the smoke shop.

LPD said two people with their faces covered were caught on surveillance video using bricks to break the window.

According to police, $300 worth of CBD gummies and Kratom were reported missing and the business suffered $5,000 in damage.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is the 15th vape shop burglary this year, with seven of them happening within the last month. At this time last year, there had been 18 shops burglarized.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dozens of Omaha Police responded to a scene near Westroads Mall on Wednesday evening, July 12,...
Teen in custody after dozens of Omaha Police called to Westroads Mall area
Police said a teen was taken into custody Wednesday evening, July 13, 2023, after a volatile...
Omaha Police identify 18-year-old arrested after incident near Westroads Mall
A high-speed pursuit led to the shooting death of a man police were looking for in connection...
Omaha Police: ‘Hit list’ found in home of man killed following pursuit
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is searching for two suspects in a construction site...
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office searching for burglary suspects
Nicholas Tabin, 16
Council Bluffs Police searching for missing teen

Latest News

The historic Ford Tri-Motor aircraft will arrive in Omaha on Aug. 10.
Historic Ford Tri-Motor aircraft landing in Omaha in August
Omaha Police investigating a series of Craigslist scams
Council Bluffs Police searching for missing woman
Several Omaha-area seniors are frustrated after a scam claims their homes will be foreclosed.
Credit report scam claims senior citizens at risk of foreclosure