Omaha seniors get foreclosure scare in potential real estate scam

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When a stranger pulled into her driveway, Gayle received a warning she couldn’t believe.

“It’s kind of scary when somebody says your home is in foreclosure and you need to make a payment or you’re going to lose your home,” Gayle said.

A 6 News investigation uncovered an unnerving scare for several senior citizens.

A credit information report claims they are behind on mortgages and could lose their homes. But there were alleged mistakes that caused unnecessary worry and anger.

Never getting out of his car, a mortgage rep named Jeff Rothlisberger handed Gayle a card.

“He said, ‘You better do something about it right away,’” Gayle said.

By phone, Rothlisberger claims his intent is trustworthy.

“It’s not to scare them, it’s to give people valuable information,” Rothlisberger said. “If there is a problem, now the person has time to deal with it. Versus someone buys it at the courthouse steps.”

He says Gayle’s house showed up as preforeclosure and he could help if she’s interested in a reverse mortgage or selling.

“I said, ‘Sir, you have the wrong address or the wrong person, because that’s not possible,’” Gayle said. “I paid off my mortgage 20 years ago.”

After the alleged bearer of bogus news pulled away, Gayle called the Douglas County Register of Deeds where Susanna, a real estate records supervisor, investigated.

“I double-checked thoroughly under the legal description she gave me and also her name for the documents she recorded with us,” Susanna said. “[I found] nothing that says she owes anything.”

Rothlisberger says Pioneer Data Solution of Spokane, Washington, sold him five leads on homeowners allegedly 90 days behind on their mortgages, four of which were in Douglas County.

“There’s no notice of default on any of them,” Susanna said.

But Tom Wakely is on the list.

“He said, ‘I see you are 90 days behind on your mortgage,’ but I’ve never missed a mortgage payment in my life,” Wakely said.

Wakely told 6 News that Rothlisberger made a cold call, and the retired attorney didn’t take long to give him the cold shoulder.

“I said, ‘Who are you?’ and he handed me his card and said, ‘I do reverse mortgages,’” Wakeley said. “I handed his card back and pointed to the end of the drive and walked into the house.”

Back at Gayle’s home, her son, Dr. Lee Larsen, called some of the others on the list.

“Three of the five were also not in foreclosure, so [Rothlisberger’s] leads were bad,” Larsen said. “But what he’s doing is targeting people over the age of 70 who he thinks are 90 days in the rears on their mortgages.”

Leads Rothlisberger says Pioneer Data Solution sent him that included addresses, phone numbers and ages of homeowners -- all listed at 70-plus.

“He gave her information that was inaccurate and made her worry,” said Gayle’s daughter, Lauri Cimino. “And that’s frightening. So while she did all the right things, we want to protect the public and don’t want it to happen to anyone else.”

Register of Deeds staff will help homeowners check their real estate records.

“[Susanna] said that this is incorrect information,” Gayle said.

6 News wanted to ask Pioneer Data Solution about the accuracy of the leads they sell, but messages have not been returned.

The Nebraska Department of Banking says Jeff Rothlisberger does not have a current loan originator license, but he has applied for a new one, which is pending. The department has licence information on its website, which is always available to the public.

