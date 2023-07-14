We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Nebraska DHHS issues smoke advisory this weekend

Air quality could be impacted by smoke from Canadian wildfires.
Smoke from Canadian wildfires is expected to return to the area this weekend, and air quality...
Smoke from Canadian wildfires is expected to return to the area this weekend, and air quality may take a hit.(MGN, CBS Los Angeles)
By Zane Culjat
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Smoke from Canadian wildfires is expected to return to the area this weekend, and air quality may take a hit.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said in a release Friday that smoke could push air quality readings into the Moderate and Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range over much of the eastern portion of the state.

Air Quality Category Explanation
Air Quality Category Explanation(WOWT)

The Douglas County Health Department offers an air quality forecast and monitor on its website.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dozens of Omaha Police responded to a scene near Westroads Mall on Wednesday evening, July 12,...
Teen in custody after dozens of Omaha Police called to Westroads Mall area
Police said a teen was taken into custody Wednesday evening, July 13, 2023, after a volatile...
Omaha Police identify 18-year-old arrested after incident near Westroads Mall
A high-speed pursuit led to the shooting death of a man police were looking for in connection...
Omaha Police: ‘Hit list’ found in home of man killed following pursuit
Nicholas Tabin, 16
Council Bluffs Police searching for missing teen
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is searching for two suspects in a construction site...
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office searching for burglary suspects

Latest News

80s continue into the weekend and next week
Pleasant and dry weekend forecast
Rain clears out this evening, comfortable night ahead
Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue through the afternoon