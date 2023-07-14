Nebraska DHHS issues smoke advisory this weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Smoke from Canadian wildfires is expected to return to the area this weekend, and air quality may take a hit.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said in a release Friday that smoke could push air quality readings into the Moderate and Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range over much of the eastern portion of the state.

Air Quality Category Explanation (WOWT)

The Douglas County Health Department offers an air quality forecast and monitor on its website.

