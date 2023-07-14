Man convicted of manslaughter in Old Market attack

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Douglas County jury convicted a man of manslaughter Thursday for the death of a man who died after an assault in the Old Market.

Nolan King, 23, fatally assaulted 41-year-old Rodney Pettit at the Parliament Pub on February 5, 2022 with a glass bottle.

Pettit died two days after the attack.

Nolan King (Omaha Police Department)

King was on trial for second degree murder. The jury found him guilty of manslaughter, which means King killed Pettit unintentionally while committing an unlawful act. King was also convicted of use of a weapon (not a firearm) to commit a felony.

The trial was held this week in District Court Judge Russell Derr’s courtroom. No sentencing date was indicated.

