Jade’s First Alert Forecast - Rain clearing tonight, pleasant weekend ahead

By Jade Steffens
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It was a rainy and cool end to the week Friday with showers and storms throughout the day, giving the area some more much-need rain.

Rainfall Totals
Rainfall Totals(WOWT)

A majority of the rainfall landed west with Wahoo receiving over 1″, Omaha totaling 0.35″ as of Friday evening.

Hour by Hour Forecast
Hour by Hour Forecast(WOWT)

After the rain clears, the rest of the day is looking dry and very pleasant. Temperatures will be in the 70s for a majority of the evening hours with gradually clearing skies.

Tomorrow's Forecast
Tomorrow's Forecast(WOWT)

This weekend will be pretty comfortable for mid-July. Highs in the upper 80s are likely both days but Saturday & Sunday but Saturday is likely to be dry. Rain and storm chances are possible Sunday late afternoon and evening with a very low risk of a strong storm at the moment.

10 Day Forecast
10 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Overnight storms Sunday will clear by Monday morning, starting off the week in the low 80s. Temperatures make a run for the 90s by midweek with another chance for rain Tuesday night into Wednesday.

