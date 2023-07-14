We are Local
Iowa man dies after being crushed by cattle gates

(MGN)
By Dean Welte
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT
HULL, Iowa (KTIV) - Authorities say a man in Northwest Iowa has died after an accident Friday morning near Hull.

The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office says at about 10:15 a.m. they were called to Livestock Equipment & Manufacturing, located about two miles west of Hull.

According to the sheriff’s office, the accident happened while 69-year-old Harvard Punt of Hull was working on a load of cattle gates that were on the flatbed of a pickup. When Punt climbed onto the flatbed to secure the load the gates fell from the vehicle, crushing him underneath.

Authorities say Punt died from injuries he received in the accident.

