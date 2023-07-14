Heartland Pride gears up for record-setting celebration

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Last year’s celebration of love and inclusion was a record-breaker, with 144 entries in the Heartland Pride Parade.

Organizers say it’s a shame that this display of unity and inclusion is even necessary.

“I’m sad that we even have to have this celebration,” said Heartland Pride Vice President Nikki T. Ferris. “I think this should be our everyday. Individuals are able to walk about their everyday life being their authentic self without being ridiculed and harassed because of how they are and how they identify themselves.”

Ferris tells 6 News this year’s celebration is a little different because of all the political attention the LGBTQ+ community has attracted from lawmakers.

“Unfortunately, yes, politics have targeted our community much harder than any other area of society,” Ferris said.

But that won’t stop the celebration.

A record number of vendors -- more than 200 -- are a part of this year’s festival. The celebration kicks off with youth night on Friday.

“We do gear it for individuals up to age 21,” Ferris said. “Their parents are able to come in as well and find out other information they may want to help their child become their authentic self.”

The celebration is growing, with so many vendors that they had to expand the space needed in the CHI Exhibition Hall. The event also attracted 34 sponsors this year.

Ferris says all of this sends a positive message to the community.

“We’re loved by certain individuals,” Ferris said. “It may not be the people who run the political climate wherever they are, in Lincoln, but here in Omaha and other parts of the U.S., they’re coming. We have people coming in from Missouri to support and be a vendor here. Supporting your pride. So they watch the political climate and they say ‘We want to be here to support you.’”

Doors at the CHI Health Center close for Friday’s youth night at 10 p.m.

Organizers say Saturday’s parade will be a record-breaker, starting at 10 a.m. and running through the capitol district.

For more information on the festival, go to heartlandpride.org.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.