Fremont Police identify victim in death investigation

Police started investigating a death in Fremont, Neb., on Tuesday.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - The Fremont Police Department has identified the victim in a death investigation initiated Tuesday.

At approximately 11:41 a.m., officers were called to the 300 block of East 22nd Street in Fremont for a death investigation. Fremont Detectives and the Douglas County Crime Unit were also called to the scene.

The victim has been identified as Steven C. McCauley II, 45, of Fremont. An autopsy was conducted, and next-of-kin has been notified.

This remains an active investigation and the cause of death is unknown at this time. There is not considered to be any threat to the public.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

