Former Nebraska prison worker sentenced for unlawful acts in the Department of Corrections

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A former prison worker will spend about half a year in jail on the other side of the bars.

According to officials, 33-year-old Nikki Peterson was accused of sexually abusing an inmate last year and was sentenced this week on a lesser charge. Peterson pleaded no contest to unlawful acts in the Nebraska Department of Corrections and had her charge of first-degree sexual abuse of an inmate dropped.

Peterson had been employed with the NDCS since 2008 and had been working at the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln since April of 2022. According to court documents, she was accused of having sex with an inmate under her supervision and even helped that inmate pay rent on his apartment.

Peterson will spend six months in jail and, once out, will be on supervised released for a year.

