Former Elkhorn South band director found guilty of felony child abuse charge

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A former Elkhorn South High School band director has been found guilty of felony child abuse stemming from an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Michelle A. Bluford, 55.(PHOTO: Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

Michelle Bluford, 57, appeared in Douglas County District Court and pleaded no contest to child abuse without injury, a Class A felony. In exchange, two counts of third-degree sexual assault without consent were dropped.

The child abuse charge could include endangering the life of a child; depriving them of necessities; placing the child in a situation that could lead to sexual exploitation; or forcing the child to engage in prostitution, indecency, pornography, or another situation allowing for sexual abuse.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office was informed of a possible inappropriate relationship with a faculty member and student at Elkhorn South High School in 2021. They said the relationship spanned about three years; court documents suggested two.

According to an ESHS band website, Bluford had been a teacher for 33 years — 21 of them in the Elkhorn school district. She also taught for six years at Omaha Benson and Ponca Public School, according to her bio on that site, and has also served as president of the Nebraska State Bandmasters Association.

Bluford is set to be sentenced August 25.

