Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Planning around Friday rain chances
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Skies have cleared after a round of rain for some this Thursday morning... clouds build overnight but most stay dry. The morning brings only a slight chance for showers Friday with increasing chances in the afternoon hours for showers and thunderstorms. We’ll warm to a high of 85 in the Metro.
The weather clears up in time for your Friday night plans and the weekend! Saturday is looking like a better pool day with sunshine and mid 80s.
Storm chances are back Sunday evenign and overnight with heat building midweek.
Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.