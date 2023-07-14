We are Local
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Planning around Friday rain chances

By Emily Roehler
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Skies have cleared after a round of rain for some this Thursday morning... clouds build overnight but most stay dry. The morning brings only a slight chance for showers Friday with increasing chances in the afternoon hours for showers and thunderstorms. We’ll warm to a high of 85 in the Metro.

Fri PM rain
Fri PM rain(wowt)

The weather clears up in time for your Friday night plans and the weekend! Saturday is looking like a better pool day with sunshine and mid 80s.

Pool planner
Pool planner(wowt)

Storm chances are back Sunday evenign and overnight with heat building midweek.

10 day forecast
10 day forecast(wowt)

