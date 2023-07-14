We are Local
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office investigates double homicide

Omaha Police began investigating a double homicide.
By Laura Sambol
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what appears to be a double homicide.

Deputies say it happened at an apartment complex near 90th and Ida Streets sometime Thursday afternoon.

RELATED: Douglas County Sheriff's Office arrests man in double homicide

Deputies say they were called to the Irvington Heights Apartment Homes Thursday night to check on someone’s well-being. Upon arrival, they found two people dead inside an apartment.

Police have identified the victims as 55-year-old Lisa Cannon and 30-year-old Marquesha Cannon.

A woman interviewed by 6 News says they’re her foster family.

“I literally just found out,” she said. “That was my mother and my other sister.”

The suspect is 22-year-old Fernandez Mason, believed to be her foster brother. This woman is in disbelief.

“That’s not my brother. My brother is not a killer,” she said.

Mason was booked for 1st-degree murder and weapons charges.

This woman says she talked with her mother and sister Thursday.

She says she noticed nothing out of the ordinary, though there were ongoing family issues. “We had a difficult childhood,” she said.

Captain Eric Sellers with DCSO says the investigation is ongoing.

“We’re still trying to put the pieces together, exactly why it occurred,” he said. “Entry was made, and they discovered at least one person down. It was apparent to them that a crime had occurred. Further searching of the apartment revealed a second victim inside.”

While DCSO investigates, family members look for answers of their own. The woman 6 News talked to said, “It’s still unreal to me because I am the third oldest and I just want to know why.”

DCSO says autopsy results are expected Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

