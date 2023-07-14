We are Local
Douglas County Sheriff's Office arrests man for double homicide

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 10:12 AM CDT
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man was arrested Thursday night in connection with a double homicide in northwest Omaha.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office tells 6 News deputies were dispatched to a check-of-well-being call just before 9 p.m. near Sorensen Parkway and Irvington Road. When they arrived, deputies found two people dead inside the residence.

The victims have been identified as 55-year-old Lisa Cannon and 30-year-old Marquesha Cannon.

Fernandez Mason, 22
Fernandez Mason, 22(Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

Fernandez Mason, 22, was booked into the Douglas County Jail on two counts each of first-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

DCSO urges anyone with information about the incident to call the sheriff’s office tip line at (402) 444-6000. Tips remain anonymous and may lead to a cash reward.

