Council Bluffs Police searching for missing woman

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Council Bluffs Police need your help finding a missing woman.

Lisa Bonham-Gunderson, 62 (Council Bluffs Police Dept.)

CBPD says Lisa Bonham-Gunderson, 62, was last seen visiting family in Council Bluffs since the passing of a family member. She has not been seen since July 8 when she planned to take her vehicle in for repairs. Her family has not been able to contact her since that date; she advised she was not feeling well.

Bonham-Gunderson is described as 5′4″, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. If you see her or know anything, contact Sgt. Ted Roberts at (712) 890-5212 or your local law enforcement dispatchers.

