Council Bluffs Police searching for missing woman
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Council Bluffs Police need your help finding a missing woman.
CBPD says Lisa Bonham-Gunderson, 62, was last seen visiting family in Council Bluffs since the passing of a family member. She has not been seen since July 8 when she planned to take her vehicle in for repairs. Her family has not been able to contact her since that date; she advised she was not feeling well.
Bonham-Gunderson is described as 5′4″, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. If you see her or know anything, contact Sgt. Ted Roberts at (712) 890-5212 or your local law enforcement dispatchers.
