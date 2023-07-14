We are Local
AMBER Alert issued for missing 4-year-old girl in Arkansas

An AMBER Alert has been issued for Ivianna Jordan. Brodrick Hardman is said to have taken her...
An AMBER Alert has been issued for Ivianna Jordan. Brodrick Hardman is said to have taken her from her home in Pulaski County.
By Chris Carter and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - The Arkansas State Police has issued an AMBER Alert for a four-year-old girl who was reported missing on Thursday.

Police say Ivianna Jordan left the home with her great-uncle, Brodrick Hardman, around 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

Police said Hardman took the child from her grandmother’s home in Pulaski County and refuses to return her or provide details on where they are.

Jordan is described as 3′ tall and 40 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

Hardman is 44 years old and is 6′ tall with black hair and brown eyes.

Police say a cell phone belonging to Hardman was last pinged in the area of Cherry Street and Lincoln Avenue in North Little Rock.

Anyone with information about where the two may be should call 9-1-1.

Hollywood actors' union agrees to strike