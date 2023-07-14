We are Local
6 First Alert Traffic: Crash on westbound Interstate 80 near Giles snarls morning commute

Standstill Traffic Due to Crash on I-80 in Omaha
Standstill Traffic Due to Crash on I-80 in Omaha(WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A crash on westbound Interstate 80 resulted in standstill traffic from near Giles all the way to the Interstate 680 interchange at the height of the Friday morning commute.

The crash happened around 6:45 AM just past the exit to Giles.

The entrance ramp from Giles to westbound Interstate 80 was closed due to the crash.

The suggested alternate route is to take the exit at 84th from westbound Interstate 80, turn to westbound L, continue to 144th, and take it south to return to westbound Interstate 80.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

