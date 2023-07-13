We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Woman killed after rear-ending manure spreader, sheriff’s office says

FILE - A 65-year-old man told authorities he was driving a tractor pulling the manure spreader...
FILE - A 65-year-old man told authorities he was driving a tractor pulling the manure spreader when he heard a loud bang and was pushed slightly forward.(KAUZ)
By KTTC Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RED WING, Minn. (KTTC/Gray News) – A woman in Minnesota was killed Tuesday morning after rear-ending a manure spreader being pulled by a tractor.

According to the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a crash around 10:40 a.m. and found an SUV driven by 33-year-old Brenna Amos had run into the back of a manure spreader.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lyle Dicke, 65, told authorities he was driving a tractor pulling the manure spreader when he heard a loud bang and was pushed slightly forward.

He said he called 911 when he saw a vehicle had crashed into the spreader.

Dicke was not injured in the crash.

The accident is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KTTC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dozens of Omaha Police responded to a scene near Westroads Mall on Wednesday evening, July 12,...
Teen in custody after dozens of Omaha Police called to Westroads Mall area
Greg Donsbach
‘Can’t even believe it’: Neighbor of Omaha shooting victim says community stunned by his death
Wednesday Forecast
A recap of the morning storms, more rain possible the rest of the day
Utility crews replace a power pole at Barrett Grain in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on Wednesday, July...
Crews from around the region work to restore power for thousands after storms blow through Omaha-metro
Inmate found dead at Lincoln RTC

Latest News

An Omaha pool has reopened for the season after a series of delays and maintenance issues.
Lake Zorinsky Pool extends season after delayed opening
Unable to afford to replace the roof, 73-year-old Sharon Harris decided to replace a section of...
73-year-old gets free roof after replacing shingles on her own
Jamie Foxx, 55, was hospitalized in April due to an unspecified medical emergency.
Jamie Foxx finds lost purse, returns it to owner
Nebraska Pro Volleyball announces home court, president
FILE - A Star of David hangs from a fence outside the dormant landmark Tree of Life synagogue...
Gunman who killed 11 people in Pittsburgh synagogue found eligible for death penalty