Winds do big damage in Council Bluffs after storm blows out power to 9,400 customers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - All across Council Bluffs, the winds tested trees and power poles, leaving more than 9,400 customers without power at some point Wednesday.

“We saw some wind gusts in the area of 60 to 70 miles per hour,” MidAmerican spokesperson Geoff Greenwood said. “And you can imagine what kind of damage that does.”

Talk about a wake up call from Mother Nature.

“I was sound asleep getting ready to go to work and i heard a big gust of wind, I heard a couple things hit the hit the roof,” Andy Diller said. “I looked out my bedroom window which looks out front, saw a tree or a branch down across the driveway, and about ten seconds later, that came down.”

Diller is pointing to that tree, the one carved up by a neighbor in the hurs after it fell, a giant of an Oak that had overlooked the house longer than he can remember. Andy and his wife and three kids live in the house his grandfather built.

“That tree is probably 150 years old, maybe 200,” he said.

Now its part of a Paul Bunyan-esque tale about the big one that almost crashed down on their house.

“Yeah, it’s the biggest one I’ve seen go down around here,” he said. “Apparently I need to invest in a wood splitter.”

Scott Kremer has lived just up Longview Loop from the Diller’s for seven years now.

“This is the worst that’s hit me,” he said. “I don’t know how tall those Locust (trees) are, but they’re really tall... One of them blew down and it took all the lines on that side of the road with it.”

Scott called in the power outage to MidAmerican around 6:00 a.m. and the first crews arrived at 8:00 a.m. Power was restored by 4:00 p.m., but as of Wednesday night, Cox cable hadn’t gotten service back up.

MidAmerican made the decision to go “all hands on deck” from the outset.

“We knew right away, as soon as the storm started to blow in, that it was going to cause an impact and started to alert our crews and it became quickly evident that we needed more help,” Greenwood said. “And so we contacted crews from outside of the Council Bluffs area from northwest Iowa as well as from the Des Moines area, both contract tree crews and also contract line crews to help our line crews restore service.”

The work wasn’t just about trees. 6News watched crews raise a new power pole to replace the one downed by winds at Barrett’s, one of the largest grain exporters in the metro.

With less than 20 customers without power as of 10:00 p.m. on Wednesday night, MidAmerican Energy Company said they expected all power to be restored by Thursday morning.

And while they finish the work getting power back on, Greenwood advises you to take stock of what’s still standing.

“Anytime we have a thunderstorm like this, it’s always possible that it has weakened a tree and it doesn’t take much, another storm for example, even if it’s not that bad to finish taking down that tree,” he said. “So it’s entirely possible that if we get another wave of thunderstorms, and there’s that possibility in the forecast for southwest Iowa, it’s possible that we may see some additional isolated outages.”

