Two tornados produced from Wednesday morning’s storm

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Early morning on Wednesday, July 12th, strong line of thunderstorms moved through the area producing vast wind damage, power outages affecting tens of thousands of people, and two tornados.

EF-1 Tornado Path- Bancroft, NE (WOWT)

According to preliminary damage survey results, from 5:20 a.m. to 5:22 a.m. Wednesday morning, an EF-1 tornado touched down near Bancroft, NE.

It’s path length measured 0.5 miles with estimated peak winds at 100 mph and a maximum width of 90 yards.

There were no injuries or deaths caused by this tornado.

The EF-1 tornado dented a grain bin, destroyed an outbuilding and snapped a number of trees. As the tornado tracked east, it caused damage to sheds and knocked over a tractor trailer, according to the National Weather Service.

EF-2 Tornado Path- Central Harrison County (WOWT)

From 6:05 a.m. to 5:22 a.m. Wednesday morning, an EF-2 tornado touched down in Central Harrison County, according to preliminary damage survey results.

The total path length measured 9.4 miles, estimated peak winds at 120 mph, and a maximum width of 90 yards.

There were also no injuries or deaths caused by this tornado.

Autoplay Caption

The tornado formed near Overton road and 286th and moved east where it made impact with a home. The roof was removed, windows broken, siding damaged, a shed demolished, with items thrown up to half a mile away.

Numerous trees were snapped as well. The tornado moved southeast near 296th street where a roof of a home was partially removed by the EF-2.

The tornado then tracked to 305th and Upton where three grain bins were damaged and blown downstream, in addition to a machine shed sustaining substantial damage.

Emergency Management is requesting public reports of damages to residential and business properties throughout the county.

Property owners can report their damage at pcema-ia.org. Damage reports will be accepted through the end of the business day on Friday, July 14th.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.