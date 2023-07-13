Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Warm, muggy & a few more chances of rain Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Thursday is starting off much quieter but we won’t be entirely storm free in the area today. A few more showers and storms will gradually drift in from the west today and bring shower and storm chances to the area any time after 10am. The best odds for these will likely be for the Nebraska side of the river. There is also some morning fog in the area this morning.

Storm Chances Today (WOWT)

Any showers and storms to the west will likely send cloud debris our way but we’ll still be able to warm into the upper 80s this afternoon.

Thursday Forecast (WOWT)

Muggy Meter (WOWT)

More of the same rain and storm chances are in the forecast again Friday too. Watch for scattered development during the morning and afternoon before any chances press south into Kansas for the evening.

Friday Rain Chances (WOWT)

We’ll likely be a little cooler but still rather muggy due to that. Saturday is trending dry with similar highs too.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.