Omaha Police runs out of steering wheel locks for Kia, Hyundai drivers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department has no more locks to give.

Officer Chris Gordon tweeted Wednesday morning that OPD won’t be receiving any more steering wheel locks, which they had been handing out to Kia and Hyundai drivers to combat the rise in car thefts over the last several months.

Drivers who hadn’t yet received a free wheel lock were advised to reach out to Hyundai at 1-800-633-5151 or Kia at 1-800-333-4542 for further assistance.

The Omaha Police Department would like to advise the public, the Police Department is OUT of steering wheel locks and will not be receiving any more. Please call Hyundai at 1-800-633-5151 or Kia at 1-800-333-4542. — Ofcr Chris Gordon (OPD) (@OPDOfcrGordon) July 12, 2023

Videos showing the stolen cars went viral back in July. In February, Hyundai and Kia rolled out software updates to stem a raft of auto thefts related to a TikTok challenge that authorities believe has led to at least 14 reported crashes and eight fatalities.

—

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.