We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Omaha Police runs out of steering wheel locks for Kia, Hyundai drivers

"It's got to stop. It's just got to stop."
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department has no more locks to give.

Officer Chris Gordon tweeted Wednesday morning that OPD won’t be receiving any more steering wheel locks, which they had been handing out to Kia and Hyundai drivers to combat the rise in car thefts over the last several months.

Drivers who hadn’t yet received a free wheel lock were advised to reach out to Hyundai at 1-800-633-5151 or Kia at 1-800-333-4542 for further assistance.

Videos showing the stolen cars went viral back in July. In February, Hyundai and Kia rolled out software updates to stem a raft of auto thefts related to a TikTok challenge that authorities believe has led to at least 14 reported crashes and eight fatalities.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas County Judge Tressa Alioth of Bennington
Douglas County District Court judge ticketed for DUI
Omaha Police find body in vehicle off Interstate 680
Greg Donsbach
‘Can’t even believe it’: Neighbor of Omaha shooting victim says community stunned by his death
Wednesday Forecast
A recap of the morning storms, more rain possible the rest of the day
Memorial Park in Omaha
Judge orders psych evaluations for teen facing charges in two sexual assaults near Omaha park

Latest News

Dozens of Omaha Police responded to a scene near Westroads Mall on Wednesday evening, July 12,...
Heavy police presence near Westroads Mall
Man severely beaten after blind date set-up, attacker sentenced
Richard Gonzalez, left; and Jack Olson
Two Omaha corruption defendants appeal decision to keep them jailed until trial
Iowans are now expected to go elsewhere for abortion care.
BREAKING: Iowans expected to go out-of-state for abortion care