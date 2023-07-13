We are Local
Omaha Police investigate assault, robbery at Levi Carter Park

Omaha Police are investigating after a man was assaulted and robbed Wednesday night at Levi Carter Park.
Omaha Police are investigating after a man was assaulted and robbed Wednesday night at Levi Carter Park.(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating after a man was assaulted and robbed Wednesday night at Levi Carter Park.

OPD tells 6 News officers responded around 9:46 p.m. and spoke with the victim. The 65-year-old male told officers he was near the boat docks when he got into an argument with two suspects.

The argument escalated into a physical altercation with one of the suspects cutting the victim with a knife; both suspects then got into the victim’s car and drove off. Both suspects were involved in a hit-and-run before crashing near Lindbergh Drive and Fort Street several blocks away.

Officers found one of the suspects, 39-year-old Jessica Sanchez, in the area. She was booked into jail for theft by receiving. The other suspect, 18-year-old Isias Palacios, was booked for robbery and third-degree assault.

Omaha Fire transported the victim to Nebraska Medicine for treatment of minor injuries.

